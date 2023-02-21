WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the weather starting to warm up, it’s almost time for the kids to grab their fishing poles for the Parks and Recreation Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Kids Fishing Rodeo.

Kids will not only get a chance to cast their lines, but when they snag a fish, it will be measured and recorded by Texas Parks and Wildlife staff.

Prizes will be awarded by age divisions: 2-6 yrs, 7-11 yrs and 12-16 yrs.

The categories and prize levels are 1st, 2nd & 3rd Smallest Trout, 1st, 2nd & 3rd Largest Trout, and 1st & 2nd Largest Other Species. Judging is based on length, not weight.

Bring your own fishing pole and bait and head out to Plum Lake at 1702 Sheppard Access Road on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. until noon.