New York State Police release names of officers struck during protest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday, June 2, 1:13 p.m.

In a tweet, New York State Police say the two troopers struck by a vehicle during the protest on Bailey Ave. are Ronald Ensminger Jr. and Randall Shenefiel.

Police say, Ensminger Jr., the more seriously injured, is a 19-year-veteran of the New York State Police while Shenefiel is a 17-year-veteran.

State Police continue to investigate the incident.

Tuesday, June 2, 12:54 p.m.

25-year-old Semaj Pigram and 28-year-old Walter Stewart Jr., both of Buffalo, were arraigned on one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says investigators allegedly recovered a loaded handgun from inside the vehicle that drove through a blockade of law enforcement on Baliey Avenue and Decker Street Monday night.

Officials tell News 4 the weapon was reported stolen from West Seneca in January.

The female driver of the vehicle remains hospitalized at ECMC.

A City Judge set bail for Pigram at $100,000 and $175,000 for Stewart, who was wanted in unrelated, pending felony cases.

A felony hearing is scheduled for Pigram and Stewart on June 22, at 9:30 a.m.

Both face a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

ORIGINAL: A Buffalo police officer and a New York State Trooper were struck by an SUV, and another Trooper was run over.

Around 10 p.m. Monday night, the vehicle drove through a line of officers at a protest on Bailey Avenue.

Police say they were trying to clear about 30 people from Bailey Ave. when the SUV rolled through.

The Buffalo officer and the Trooper who were struck by the vehicle were taken to Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and treated for minor injuries. The Trooper was released from the hospital after suffering a hand/wrist injury.

The Trooper who was run over was also taken to ECMC for a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

Police say the SUV was tracked by a helicopter to Route 33, where it was pulled over.

While taking the driver into custody, officers noticed a gunshot wound. Police later revealed that the driver had been grazed by a Trooper’s bullet.

A female passenger had been shot twice, but it’s unclear if the bullets that struck her came from a police officer’s gun. She’s recovering at ECMC.

The second passenger, a man, was not injured. He and the driver were both charged with possessing stolen property and a stolen firearm. Additional charges may be filed.