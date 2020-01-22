Pastor charged in dozens of sex crimes

NORTH CAROLINA (WXII/NBC News) — A North Carolina pastor has been arrested on more than 100 counts of felony sex offenses that span 15 years.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, is charged with 115 felony sex charges — 80 counts of indecent liberties and 35 counts of sexual offenses.

One of the victims was as young as 4 years old, and the other was as old as 16 when the offenses occurred, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

The offenses against two of the victims happened over a period of 15 years, mostly between 2000 and 2015, detectives said.

