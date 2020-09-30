Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews announce they’re having a baby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s going to be a Mini Mahomes in Chiefs Kingdom soon!

That’s right, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews just announced Tuesday that they’re expecting a baby.

Matthews posted the big news on her Instagram account Tuesday afternoon, captioning the post: “Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding.”

The two are holding an ultrasound image of their soon-to-be bundle of joy! Matthews didn’t share any news of when they baby is due.

The Chiefs star proposed to his longtime girlfriend earlier this month at Arrowhead Stadium. The big proposal came just after he received his Super Bowl ring, and Matthews’ engagement ring is certainly fit for a queen!

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school, and she’s been a proud supporter of him ever since.

This is a breaking story and FOX4 will update as we learn more.