Patsy’s House ‘Save Jane’ raises awareness for thousands of local missing and abused children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Leaders from around Texoma are raising awareness of nearly 3,000 Texoma children reported missing or abused in 2020.

Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center hosted it’s first ever “Save Jane” event in downtown Wichita Falls on Thursday.

One by one, for six hours, the lives of missing and abused children echoed through the streets.

“It just breaks our hearts to know that there are children who want a loving home and a loving family,” Clayton Garrison said.

She was among many who spent the afternoon lining the streets in support.

It’s a day Patsy’s House Executive Director Denise Roberts said she has been looking forward to.

“So we are here reading the names of 2,882 children who have been affected by abuse neglect or trafficking in the 8 counties that we serve.”

Children that Garrison recently committed his life to helping by building a shelter for foster kids without a home.

“We will be assisting children who have aged out of foster care,” Garrison said. “When they turn 18, they are transitioned out and many of them don’t have any resources to continue on their own and so our heart is to come along side them and really our goal is to build a family atmosphere with them and give them something they really might not have had.”

Music to the ears of Roberts who said if ‘Save Jane’ changes even one life through awareness, it’s all been worth it.

“It is overwhelming,” Robert said. “I don’t think it’s ever lost on us the gravity of what we do and the work that we do fighting for children every day and the partners that stand with us so we are unbelievably grateful.”

“When we heard the stories that they are literally dropped on the street in a garbage left to fend for themselves,” Garrison said. “My heart break broke. That’s not right.”

Patsy’s House Children’s Advocacy Center is accepting donations and volunteers who would like to help their cause.