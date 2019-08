WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the Patterson Auto Group franchises will be presented with a prestigious award this week.

Several members of Mercedes Benz USA will be in attendance on Friday morning, August 23, as the 40-year Dealer Award is presenting at Patterson Mercedes.

The presentation will take place at 10:30 a.m in the Patterson Mercedes showroom, 315 Central Freeway.