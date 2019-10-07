Pedestrian dies on Highway 7

Posted: / Updated:

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — DPS officials had informed drivers that both eastbound and westbound lanes on State Highway 7 were closed due to a pedestrian accident. The pedestrian involved in this accident died.

The accident happened on SH 7 approximately .2 of a mile west of 120th St., 4.3 miles east of Lawton, OK in Comanche County.

The deceased has been identified as pedestrian Sinclair D. Stephens, 29, of Lawton, OK.

Stephens was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center. Stephens expired at the hospital from massive injuries sustained in the collision.

