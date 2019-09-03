Pence defends decision to stay at Trump property in Ireland

News
Posted: / Updated:

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence gesture as they arrive at Shannon airport for the start of an official visit to Ireland, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

DOONBEG, Ireland (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s staff is defending his decision to stay at one of President Donald Trump’s properties while in Ireland amid criticism by Democrats that he’s enriching Trump at taxpayers’ expense.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, said Tuesday that the decision to stay at Trump International Golf Links in Doonbeg was made at Trump’s “suggestion” and that Pence and his entourage won’t be staying for free.

Short says Pence’s office followed protocol and received State Department sign-off. He says the club is the “one facility” in the Doonbeg area that can accommodate Pence’s team.

Pence is traveling with his wife, his mother and his sister. Short says Pence is personally covering costs for his mother and his sister.

Pence is commuting into Dublin for meetings with Irish officials.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

First of two public hearings on WF property tax rate set for September 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "First of two public hearings on WF property tax rate set for September 3"

Theft case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Theft case"

Local family living in hotel after house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family living in hotel after house fire"

Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: cold case homicide"

What The Tech: Iphone secrets

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Iphone secrets"

Some moms put the labor into Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some moms put the labor into Labor Day"

Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olive Garden feeds hometown heroes this Labor Day holiday"

Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Loved ones release balloons at 3:31 in honor of Lauren Landavazo"

Fast Eddy's shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddy's shooting"

Altus shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus shooting"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News