Pennsylvania man jailed on 11 charges after attempting to kiss cops

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania man is in jail after state troopers said he tried to enter a home “to see a young boy” while intoxicated, fled to his bedroom, screamed “methamphetamine” repeatedly, and attempted to kiss an officer before assaulting him.

Michael Alan Shaffer, 41, of Punxsutawney, Pa. was jailed March 2 on 11 charges: Aggravated Assault

DUI (3 counts)

Simple Assault

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct (2 counts)

Harassment

Public Drunkenness

Operating Vehicle Without Valid Inspection Authorities reported that Shaffer showed up at a woman’s home and attempted to enter the residence.

According to authorities, Shaffer told the woman that he was there “to see a young boy”, prompting the woman to lock the door and call her husband who was next door.

Police said Shaffer fled the scene, but that the husband was able to give them the license plate numbers from Shaffer’s red SUV.

Police were able to identify Shaffer by the plate number and found the red SUV outside of his residence.

Upon arrival, troopers report that they spotted his red SUV and that Shaffer’s father greeted them and said Shaffer was sick in his room before taking officers to him.

Police said they observed Shaffer with dilated pupils, speaking incoherently, having involuntary body movements and that he smelled like alcohol.

According to the complaint, troopers put cuffs on Shaffer and took him to the patrol car to question him when they saw blood on his hands and socks.

Police asked Shaffer what his injuries were and he reportedly began to shout “methamphetamine” over and over.

Police said Shaffer was taken to the emergency room, where he became loud and uncooperative with troopers, refusing to stay seated and repeatedly telling them “I love you guys”.

Shaffer reportedly tried to kiss the troopers multiple times before he was forcibly placed in the bed and began to struggle with the troopers, kicking one of them in the shoulder.

According to the complaint, troopers were able to shackle Shaffer’s legs to prevent further incidents.

Police said blood was drawn and a breath test showed Shaffer had been drinking alcohol.