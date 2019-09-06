Pennsylvania schools make emergency “Go Buckets”

PENNSYLVANIA (NBC News) — School districts across the country are working to make campuses safer.

Pennsylvania’s Shaler Area School District is launching a new program this year. The PTA is planning to put a “Go Bucket” in every classroom to help teachers be more prepared for an emergency.

The 5-gallon buckets are filled with emergency supplies including first-aid kits, flashlights, blankets, rope, and whistles.

Sanitary napkins are also included to help stop bleeding after gunshot wounds.

“Ten to 15 years ago we didn’t talk about this as much, but it’s currently what we’re dealing with in society and we as schools need to be prepared for whatever comes,” says superintendent Sean Aiken.

