WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Thursday, July 11, you are invited to attend the annual People First talent show and spaghetti dinner.

While you sit and enjoy your meal, you will get to see people show off their talents in the form of dancing, singing, magic tricks, poetry reading, stand-up comedy and more!

Before, during and after the show, there will be an art sale and a bake sale!

All proceeds go to support People First Self-Advocates and will assist over 40 members heading to the Texas Advocates Conference in San Antonio this August!

TICKETS
$20 – non-member
$15 – member

The dinner starts at six at the Stone Palace.

Click here to buy tickets.

