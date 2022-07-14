WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who sprayed a wheelchair-bound woman woman with pepper spray and stole her groceries has been found guilty and sentenced to prison.

Wichita County jail booking photo

William Henderson, 21, was found guilty of aggravated robbery Wednesday, July 13, after about 1 1/2 hours deliberation by the jury.

The 78th District jury then deliberated around 30 minutes Thursday to decide on punishment of 12 years in prison. Punishment range for the crime is life or a term up to 99 years and not less than 5 years.

The robbery happened just under a year ago on 16th Street.

Police said Henderson and a woman confronted the victim and the female suspect handed Henderson pepper spray with which he sprayed the victim, then they took her bag containing groceries and also took her portable fan.

The victim identified Henderson as someone she knew as “Billy the Kid” Henderson.

Police located the two suspects 15 minutes later with the stolen items and pepper spray.

Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub said the charge against codefendant Rochelle Convery is pending but because she testified truthfully in this trial about her role, that will be taken into consideration in her plea.

Kosub also said Henderson has other charges pending for assaults committed while he was in jail.

One case alleges he spat in the face of a corrections officer when he was in solitary and officers reported he had been making threats against them for a week.

Another charge was filed one month ago when he allegedly threw a cup at an officer’s face.

Another charge filed last August of assault of an officer by throwing a bottle of soap was later dismissed. The officer said Henderson was upset about being moved from a general population tank and felt the officer wasn’t listening seriously to his complaint.

Another charge filed in 2020 alleging Henderson chased a woman and threw a knife at her was also later dismissed.