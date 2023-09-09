WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The hottest event of Pepperpalooza was the hot pepper eating challenge.

Four brave contestants face a jalapeno, a serrano, a habanero, a Carolina Reaper, and a Scorpion Pepper. Contest rules stated no water or milk until the participant was finished in order to officially win the contest. In a dominant fashion, Sarah Kennedy from Wichita Falls ate all five peppers as if they were candy and crushed the competition in mere minutes.

“My strategy was to get it done as quickly as possible to bite and swallow it down before it had time to sit in my mouth and my tongue,” Kennedy said. Kennedy also said that her face was on fire but she was more excited to be able to take home the championship and snag a couple of farmers market goodies.