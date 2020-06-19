Petition for removal and non removal gains signatures from residents

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Online petitions are growing among two groups who have strong opinions on the Confederate monument at Memorial Auditorium.

A monument by Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls that honor Confederate soldiers are at the center of dueling online petitions. Some think that it shouldn’t be tampered with.



That’s something Wichita Falls resident Jean Hall used to believe.

“I learned the history of how and when these monuments were put up and they were put up at a certain period in time by a certain group of people who are responding to racial demonstrations and at the time publically endorsing the KKK and we’re putting these up as a deliberate message,” Wichita Falls resident Jean Hall said.

Wichita County Treasurer Bob Hampton said it’s important to honor Texas history.

He believes most people don’t understand this monument doesn’t represent hate.

“Eighty-six years it’s been here eighty-six years and suddenly this is going to make things better in life, I don’t think so,” Wichita County Treasurer Bob Hampton said. “We have a group of people that want to indicate certain lives matter, The Bible I read says all lives matter.”

MSU student Rachelynn Anthony said she wants the statue removed cause it has no place here.

She is also upset with how city leaders have handled this situation so far.

“At the last city council meeting, the mayor said something to the effect of he didn’t feel it was his place as mayor to introduce the removal of it to the agenda of the city council he said he felt it wasn’t his place and I just want to say that’s a pretty coward move,” MSU student Rachelynn Anthony said.

As petitions for both sides continue some residents said starting some kind of dialog with opposite opinions could be a great way to understand each other’s feelings to come to some kind of agreement.

You can view the petition to keep the monuments here and to remove the monuments here.