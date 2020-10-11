Petition to save Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza now has over 80K signatures

(Nexstar) – A petition to save Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican Pizza surpassed 81,913 signatures Friday afternoon as its dedicated fans try to keep the item from being discontinued Nov. 5.

The petition posted on Change.org reads:

This is an item loved by many, especially the South Asian community. Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans. Krish Jagirdar, Change.org

For many South Asian Americans, Taco Bell has been a fast food mainstay because so many of their menu items can be made vegetarian by simply substituting beans for meat, according to one Delish writer.

“The perfect Taco Bell menu item is the Mexican Pizza, sub the meat for beans, add potatoes, Fritos, and nacho cheese sauce,” Rima Parikh writes. “Douse in Fire sauce to taste.”

In early September, Mexican pizza fans went nuts on social media following the announcement one of their favorites was on its way out. According to Taco Bell, the pizza’s packaging didn’t fit the company’s vision for the future.

Also on the chopping block are pico de gallo, which will be replaced by fresh diced tomatoes, and shredded chicken.

The old items are making way for two nationwide menu additions – the Chicken Chipotle Melt and Dragonfruit Freeze – as well as a regional roll out of Green Sauce and a Quesalupa.