Petrolia AV class inspired to compete after earning 3rd place

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — After earning third in the Drive Right PSA competition, a local school is now inspired to start participating in more competitions.

The Petrolia High School AV class submitted a film to the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival.

After getting recognition for a local PSA competition, students at Petrolia High School put their excitement and confidence into competing in more film competitions.

“I feel really proud of everyone who worked on the video and myself because I’ve never done anything like this before,” Petrolia student Katie Marks said. “That we got 3rd place on our video makes me proud that Petrolia is being recognized. We are such a small school competing against bigger schools.”

Marks then submitted another video to the UIL Young Filmmakers Festival. She said when she first started she wasn’t fully confident, but now knows these are skills she will be able to carry with her.

Another student in the group Haygen Fleming said he agrees. She also said she is confident on the film they submitted cause a lot of work went into it.

“Mrs. Coker teaching us how to do it definitely helps prepare like if we want to take it into college and take it into a major,” Fleming said. “We learn a lot about computers, so I think that’s definitely an advantage.”

Petrolia teacher Wendy Coker said this is the students’ first year in the class and said the students have come a long way from where they began.

She said it makes her proud when her students have a breakthrough when they are stuck on a project.

“The whole thing with teaching for me is when seeing a student have that ‘ah-ha’ moment and they get an interest about something that may have never thought anything about,” Petrolia Teacher Wendy Coker said. “A lot of these students were really unsure and didn’t really know if they could do this, so to see them growing like this it provides inspiration for me.”

It’s the inspiration she said she hopes to pass on to many more students to come and participates in the competition.