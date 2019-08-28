Petrolia CISD officials confiscate multiple vaping devices just 8 days into school year

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Just eight days into the school year, officials with the Petrolia CISD have confiscated multiple vaping devices and are asking parents to help solve this growing problem.

According to a video posted on Petrolia CISD, one student had two devices, and their parents didn’t know the student had them or what the devices were used for until the student confessed to having the vaping devices.

Public Service Announcement: Parents please take note. Posted by Petrolia CISD on Saturday, August 24, 2019

“We just want to make you aware of an issue that we have at school that’s nationwide and it’s with vaping,” the administrator in the video said. “Folks, this is a problem. You may think you’re kids are not doing this or it’s not doing them any harm, but you need to know it is a problem and they can buy it anywhere.”

Of the three devices confiscated, one is a watch that has been modified to contain a vaping mechanism.

“Folks, this is an issue, and we need your help,” the official said. “It is against the law, and at school, if we find it, it’s ISS for possession, and if we catch you using it, it’s additional ISS and it could be criminal charges.”

The video already has more than 4 million views and was posted on Aug. 24.

A Growing Issue

According to Angelica LaVito with CNBC, the market-leading e-cigarette company JUUL stopped selling fruity flavors of nicotine pods in retail stores last fall amid pressure from the Food and Drug Administration to stem what it declared an “epidemic” of teen vaping. Yet mango, fruit and creme pods continue to line store shelves — presumably many of them fake.

Officials with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 200 potential vaping-related illnesses in 22 states have been reported as of Aug. 22.

“Counterfeit products are a direct threat to public health and our plan to combat youth usage,” Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in a statement to CNBC, adding that “other companies are aggressively and illegally selling counterfeit ‘JUULpods’ in the very flavors we stopped shipping, which are made with unknown ingredients and under unknown quality and manufacturing standards.”

To further educate and explain the effects of e-cigarettes, vaping and other alternative nicotine devices, the CDC issued a few tips when dealing with e-cigarettes.