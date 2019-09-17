Petrolia CISD parents want action after the arrest of a high school student

PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — After the arrest of a Petrolia CISD student for reportedly making threats to classmates, emotion-filled parent’s shared their thoughts on the school’s safety plan in a special meeting.

A common theme among residents who spoke at the meeting: something needs to be done and done now.

This meeting was, in part, a result of the arrest of senior Joshua Marvin Roberts. On Aug. 20, 2019, a student reported to the assistant principal that Roberts had threatened his sister on the school bus that morning. Allegedly telling her to sit down and shut up or he would slit her throat.

Another student also reported Roberts threatened in class to kill him several days earlier and also made a threat in the hallway to kill another female student because: “she was annoying and should be dead.” Another student reported that on Sept. 4, 2019, Roberts told him he was going to bring a gun to school the next day so he should watch out.

The common theme from the meeting was that students didn’t feel their voices were being heard and parents are concerned about their kid’s safety. Robert Griffin attended the meeting and said he is scared for his kids to go to school.

“Last Friday we kept her from coming to school for that reason,” Griffin said. “That’s pretty sad. That’s ridiculous is what it is. It’s infuriating.”

Zeela Haney said she also worries about her grandkids.

“He was arrested,” Haney said. “Charges were filed, he was arrested. He is in custody. So, up until that point, no I did not because two of my grandchildren set in class with him every day.”

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to Petrolia Superintendent David Hedges he was unavailable for comment. As for Roberts, he remains in the Clay County jail on a $100,000 bond.