WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A local nonprofit veterinary clinic is going mobile and bringing affordable pet care to several places who wouldn’t otherwise have access to it in Wichita County.

Officials with P.E.T.S. Low Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Wichita Falls Monday announced their third annual mobile vaccination clinic, with dates in Iowa Park and Electra this month.

Saturday, February 12 is the first mobile vaccination clinic, which will be set up at the Animal Reclaim Center in Iowa Park.

The next mobile vaccination clinic will be held at the Electra Fire Station, located at 111 E. Cleveland Street in Electra on Saturday, February 26.

A list of services and prices can be found on the flyers below:





If you have any questions, you’re urged to reach out to P.E.T.S. via one of the methods below: