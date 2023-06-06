WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Wichita Falls non-profit is looking to raise awareness and funds for their cause.

The Phased-In Project is hosting a donation drive on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Goodwill store located at 4609 Southwest Parkway.

They will have carnival games with stuffed animal prizes, a bounce house and food trucks to bring fun for the whole family.

When dropping off your donations mention “Phased In” so the organization receives credit for the donated items. There will be volunteers on-site to help unload any items you are donating. You can call 866-581-7905 or go online to schedule a pickup for large items.

The Phased In Project is a transitional living program for emancipated foster youth. The goal of the PI project is to assist these young adults in learning basic life skills that will prepare them for independent living. Phased In will provide housing, education, medical care and life training through an 18-month program currently sponsored by the North Texas Dream Center. Through the combined partnership of the church, the community, and the State of Texas, the P.I. Project will embrace these youth who were never adopted to ensure that these young adults achieve self-sufficiency and stability. Finally, the P.I Project will provide the most vital and missing dynamic in the lives of these young adults.