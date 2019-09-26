WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Phased In unveiled their new female dorm Wednesday afternoon.

Since 2014, 76- young men who aged out of the foster care system have called Phased In their home.

And now, for the first time, the non- profit in Wichita Falls will welcome the first young lady to its campus.

In order to house female foster kids, though, Phased In purchased a new building to house boys and renovated the male dorm to house young women who have phased out of the system.

That’s something executive director Kile Bateman says is long over-due.