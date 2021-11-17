Photos: A sneak peek at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade floats

NEW YORK (WJW) — Following a truncated Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade last year due to COVID-19, the 2 1/2-mile long event is back in action this holiday season in New York City.

Tuesday, the department store offered a behind-the-scenes look at the fresh floats expected to make their parade debut come Thursday, Nov. 25.

“Each year, a new set of floats is conceived and crafted by the incredible artisans of Macy’s Parade Studio, a design and production facility that includes carpenters, engineers, electricians, painters, animators, balloon technicians, sculptors, metal fabricators and scenic and costume designers,” the company said in a statement.

The new floats are called the following:

Birds of a Feather Stream Together by Peacock

Celebration Gator by Louisiana Office of Tourism

Colossal Wave of Wonder by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions

Gravy Pirates by HEINZ

Magic Meets the Sea by Disney Cruise Line

Tiptoe’s North Pole (not pictured)

Along with the new floats, people can expect to see 23 other floats, five giant character balloons (including one of Baby Yoda), 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, marching bands, clowns, Broadway performers, dancers and, obviously, Santa Clause during the parade.

Now in its 95th year, the event is set to hit TVs at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.