PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

Skip to content
Texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Political News
Texas Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington D.C. Bureau
Black History Month
Entertainment
Consumer Reports
Newsfeed Now
Interviews
Crime Stoppers
Border Report
Coronavirus
Live Stream
Video Center
Birthdays & Anniversaries
Weird News
Report It
Top Stories
Justin Love rearrested and charged with harassment
Unemployment dips in Texoma but still far above pre-COVID levels
High-speed chase ends in crash leads to arrest
43-year-old’s dying words: ‘I never thought that I would be considered nonessential’
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Allergy Forecast
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Cameras
Stay Connected
Sports
Local Sports
Wichita Falls Warriors
Silver Star Nation
The Big Game
Texas Rangers
Tokyo 2020
Auto Racing
2019 Nexstar Sports Awards
MSU Mustangs
Vernon College
Golf
NFL
MLB
Video Game News
Top Stories
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices again ahead of AFC championship
Top Stories
The Latest: Oklahoma State-Oklahoma basketball game reset
Big offenses, overlooked defenses in AFC title game
NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
Timeline of Hank Aaron’s life and career
H.S. Sports
Local Scores
Football Night in Texoma
Sports Spotlight
Team of the Week
Then and Now
Top Stories
Team of the week: Wichita Falls Coyotes boys soccer – January 21, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Sports Spotlight: Averee Kleinhans scores 3000 career points – January 20, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KFDX 10pm Sportscast – Tuesday January 19, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: City View vs Henrietta and other local scores- January 19, 2021
Video
Boys high school basketball: Vernon vs Hirschi and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Girls high school basketball: Rider vs Brewer and other local scores – January 19, 2021
Video
Contests
Hells Kitchen Vegas Sweepstakes
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Morning Mug Club Giveaway
Nurses Among Us
Faces & Places of Texoma
Past Contest Winners
Community
Remarkable Women
Keeping Texoma Warm
I Love Texoma
Events Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Faces & Places of Texoma
Hometown Heroes
Tuesday’s Child
Gas Buddy
Top Stories
Nala – 01-19-21
Video
Top Stories
Jessica – 01-12-21
Video
Asi’h – 12-29-20
Video
Lifestyle
Virtual Bridal Market
Healthcast
Healthy You
Coronavirus
Two Minute Test Drive
Real Estate Minute
What the Tech
Texoma Pros
Buy Local Texoma
Talking Texoma
TV Schedule
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Top Stories
Real Estate Minute – 01-21-2021
Video
Top Stories
For events large or small, the Wichita Falls Country Club has it all
Video
Here for you on your special day
Video
Real Estate Minute – 01-14-2021
Video
The Ice House Event Venue in Seymour, TX
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Report It
Stay Connected
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years
News
by:
Nexstar Media Wire
Posted:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:12 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 22, 2021 / 02:12 PM CST
Baseball’s home run record holder Hank Aaron acknowledges the crowd as he is introduced before throwing out the first pitch of a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Mariners in 1999, in Seattle, WA. (DAN LEVINE/AFP via Getty Images)
Hank Aaron signs autographs for some of the Atlanta Braves players before ceremonies that unveiled the Hank Aaron Award on the 25th anniversary of his historic 755th home run in1999. The Hank Aaron Award will be based on the player’s combined numbers of hits, home runs and RBI and is scheduled to be presented to the best hitter in each league Championship Series. (STEVE SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)
Baseball legend and Home Run King Hank Aaron throws out the first pitch at the 2000 All-Star game at Turner Field in Atlanta. (ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Bill Clinton gives Hank Aaron the Presidential Citizens Medal award January 8, 2001 at the White House in Washiongton, DC. The Presidential Citizens Medal was established by President Richard Nixon in 1969 to recognize exemplary service by any citizen. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Newsmakers)
Boxing legend Muhammad Ali (L) and baseball home run king Henry “Hank” Aaron (R) confer after US President Bill Clinton presented them with the Presidential Citizens Medal during ceremonies at the White House. Ali and Aaron were among the 28 honorees recognized for remarkable service and accomplishments in a variety of fields. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)
President George W. Bush presents baseball great Hank Aaron with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award during a ceremony in 2002, at the White House. The medal is the highest civilian award given to those who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Baseball Hall of Fame member Hank Aaron and wife Billye Aaron attend the Brown v. Board of Education 50th Anniversary Gala on May 17, 2004, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a poster honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a statue at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
At Turner Field, a plaque at honors #44 Hank Aaron and his career with the Braves (1954-1974), on July 26, 2004, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
National Baseball Hall of Fame members Ernie Banks (L) and Hank Aaron pose at the afterparty for the premiere of Paramounts’ “Coach Carter” at The Highland on January 13, 2005, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron looks at his photo after it was unveiled on a Boeing 757 June 18, 2007, in Atlanta, Georgia. Aaron hit 755 home runs during his career. (Photo by Barry Williams/Getty Images)
A statue of former Milwaukee Brewers player Hank Aaron is seem outside the stadium prior to the Brewers hosting the St. Louis Cardinals during Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 10, 2011, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Former Major League Baseball player Hank Aaron poses at the after party for the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Legendary Pictures’ “42” at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
A general view of the jumbotron in centerfield as Hall of Famer Hank Aaron is honored on the 40th anniversary of his 715th homer prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Turner Field on April 8, 2014, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks during the presentation of the 2015 Hank Aaron Award prior to Game Four of the 2015 World Series between the New York Mets and the Kansas City Royals at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers is presented the Hank Aaron award by Joe Torre and Hank Aaron prior to Game Two of the 2019 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Matt Slocum-Pool/Getty Images)
Hank Aaron waves to fans before making some brief statements at a ceremony 23 September to commemorate the last regular season home game to be held at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Ga . The stadium is scheduled to be torn down at the conclusion of this season as the Braves will move to the Olympic Stadium next year. (Photo credit should read DOUG COLLIER/AFP via Getty Images)
Don't Miss
Get the latest news on the Coronavirus
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday’s Child
Live Stream
Trending Stories
Third stimulus check: GOP lawmaker wants $1,400 payment reserved for people who get COVID-19 vaccine
High-speed chase ends in crash leads to arrest
UPDATE: Sheppard AFB main gate closed after Airman found dead on base
Video
Weather
NTHA holds community meeting to inform public about the dangers of wind farms in Clay County
Video
Latest News
Justin Love rearrested and charged with harassment
Unemployment dips in Texoma but still far above pre-COVID levels
High-speed chase ends in crash leads to arrest
More Local News