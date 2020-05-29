Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on their official website Friday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 279.

Additionally, 10 new recoveries were reported in Comanche County by the OSDH, bringing the total count of recovered cases in the county to 230. The active case count in the county now stands at 46.