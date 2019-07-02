Physical therapist uses ‘urban poling’ for walking rehab

URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) A popular European and Canadian fitness activity is making its way to the states, and is being used as a physical therapy activity.

Urban Poling is a form of Nordic walking using poles to correct how people walk. The poles help people focus on the inner core muscles that stabilize the hip and pelvis as well as the upper body.

Jon Schultz is the owner of Optimum Performance Physical Therapy in Urbandale, Iowa. He’s incorporated Urban Poling into his practices, and currently has 20 clients that are using the tool as a form of physical therapy, and as a way to work out.

Studies show that Nordic Walking helps people who suffer from arthritis, diabetes, cancer, orthopedic injuries and more.

