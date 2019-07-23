Pigeon Racing happening right here in Texoma!

(WICHITA FALLS)KFDX/KJTL— Well, you’ve heard of car racing, horse racing, and even dog racing. But have you ever heard of pigeon racing?

Yeah, its a thing, and it’s happening right here in Texoma. Pigeon racing dates back to the 30’s here in the Falls and the Williams’ said they’re doing what they can to keep the tradition alive.

It’s a bird, its a plane, it’s well still a bird. But not just any normal bird. These are what you call racing pigeons.

“They are so much different than the birds you find under a bridge, living downtown that the city is always fighting with and they really are a refined bird. The intelligence level, Cornell University has been doing research for years, trying to figure out the homing instinct that these birds have,” Williams said.

Meet DeWayne and David Williams, a father, and son who have been racing pigeons just about all their lives. One might ask how you race a pigeon, well.

“They’re all released at the same point and at the same time and they have a special chip on their bands on one of their leg. When the birds come home they cross an antennae and when they go across the antennae it stamps the time that that bird got home,” Williams said.

Dewayne Williams has been racing pigeons for more than 65 years and said he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon, but when he does he’ll be happy knowing his son will continue the tradition.

“Right now its something that we’re able to do together again, kind of like when we were kids. Its one of the things that, it gets in your blood type hobby and its something that sticks with you so, I enjoy it,” Williams said.

Something that sticks with Williams, just like the feeling these birds get when they take the sky knowing, there’s no place like home. Williams said the birds are in their breeding season right now, the racing season begins in September.