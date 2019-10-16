Pigskin weekend on the square in Graham

This event includes a pig roast, cornhole tournament, tailgating, beer sales, college football, children’s activities and live music.

The entry fee is $25, kids 10 and under are free.

All entry fees include 1 concert ticket, children’s activities, live music and $5.00 of food/drink tickets

Date: November 16

Place: Graham downtown square

Time: Gates at 10 a.m., concert at 5 p.m.

Cost: $25, includes $5 of food/drink tickets

Performing artist:

Vincent Neil Emerson

Brandon Rhyder

Dalton domino

Click here or here for more information.