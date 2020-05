To celebrate the graduating class of 2020, Pizza Hut is giving away half a million free pizzas to all graduates.

Those who’ve earned a diploma or a degree can claim a free medium pizza by creating or signing up for the Graduation Free Pizza Offer Program through the Pizza Hut Rewards Program.

Due to high demand, the Graduation Free Pizza Offer Program has been paused, but will resume on Tuesday at 12 a.m. central time.

To claim your free pizza once the program resumes, click here.