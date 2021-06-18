PK Pirate Boat tours hit Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO (KFDX/KJTL) — Behind the wheel of his pirate ship, Texas A&M student and Wichita Falls’ own Sam Ozier feels right at home.

“This is near and dear to my heart. People can get a feel for what it’s like to really drive the boat,” Ozier said.

Crafting a pirate ship out of a 42-foot pontoon boat found on Facebook marketplace, Ozier feels right at home on possum kingdom lake.

“So this is where I will actually drive from ya know. Just sit right here. Steer the boat,” Ozier said.

Growing up taking trips to Possum Kingdom Lake with his parents, Ozier says he got the idea for PK pirate boat tours after convincing his friend Chris Blascke to help him start up the business.

“The idea was to build the boat, bring it out to Possum Kingdom Lake and start taking people out as soon as we were done with it. And ya know we thought we were finished with this boat as soon as we got it down here but there was a lot of work to do. And we’ve done it. So we should be starting cruises sometime next week,” Blascke said.

Proving that it takes a village of pirates.

“So many people coming together to help us. It’s been really awesome,” Ozier said.

PK Pirates Boat Tours will run 2 tours per day through the summer.