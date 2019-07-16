Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen removed from post following ‘secret’ board meeting

Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest outside of the Supreme Court on May 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – Planned Parenthood’s president was removed from her post following a “secret meeting” of the board, Dr. Leana Wen said in a tweet.

Wen tweeted the news of her ousting Tuesday, saying, “We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

I just learned that the @PPFA Board ended my employment at a secret meeting. We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood. My statement to come shortly. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) July 16, 2019

Wen, who was the first physician to lead the organization, took over as president in November 2018 after longtime president Cecile Richards stepped down.

