Breaking News
Man in custody in connection to death of Olney teacher

Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen removed from post following ‘secret’ board meeting

News
Posted: / Updated:

Planned Parenthood president Dr. Leana Wen speaks at a protest outside of the Supreme Court on May 21, 2019.

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – Planned Parenthood’s president was removed from her post following a “secret meeting” of the board, Dr. Leana Wen said in a tweet.

Wen tweeted the news of her ousting Tuesday, saying, “We were engaged in good faith negotiations about my departure based on philosophical differences over the direction and future of Planned Parenthood.”

Wen, who was the first physician to lead the organization, took over as president in November 2018 after longtime president Cecile Richards stepped down.

This is a developing story, check back for updates or follow NBC News on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News