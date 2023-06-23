WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A plea date to a murder charge has been set for the third defendant in the 2020 murder of Jason Baum.

Sammy David Worthy was in 78th district court this morning to confirm the date of June 30 for his pleas to murder and aggravated robbery.

Two other defendants have already been found guilty and sentenced to prison. A fourth defendant charged in Baum’s murder was a juvenile at the time, and status of his charge is not public.

Baum’s body was found in the alley of the 4600 block of meadow lake off fairway boulevard on June 11, 2020, after reports of shots being fired. Police said they found evidence of narcotics trafficking with a substantial amount of marijuana, currency, packaging material, and scales in a house.

The first defendant to go to trial, Martez Vrana, was found guilty of capital murder last June and the judge sentenced him to life without parole. Dimonique McKinney was sentenced to 50 years in prison in March for murder.

Police said worthy, who testified in Vrana’s trial, told them he, McKinney, Vrana, and the juvenile went to rob Baum. They said worthy told them McKinney told Baum to hand over everything he had, then he heard gunshots, so he ran back to the car. Worthy said that McKinney fired at Baum when Baum reached for his waist.

Worthy is jailed on $400,000 bonds.