WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder and shootings at a nightclub in 2018 has made a plea deal for a lesser charge.

Trayvon Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault but his attorney and prosecutors today, January 20, agreed to a plea agreement changing the murder charge to manslaughter, for a `5 year prison sentence. He agreed to plead to one of the aggravated assault charges for a 5-year prison term, and the other charge will be dropped.

Strawn was arrested in connection to a gun battle at the Studio E club in 2018 and charged with killing Davonta Combs and wounding two women with an AR-15 rifle. Strawn was also wounded with two gunshots in the shooting. Cases against two other suspects charged with firing shots were later dismissed.

Strawn also proclaimed his innocence in a letter to the judge. He had his bond lowered and got out of jail but was rearrested in March 2021 when he fell behind in payments for his court ordered ankle monitor and was ordered to use his government stimulus check for the past due bill.