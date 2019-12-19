1  of  3
Pocket Change: Historic Market For Sale For $1

VIRGINIA (WVIR) — A historic country store in rural Virginia is now for sale, for some pocket change.

Batesville Market owner Alex Struminger is looking for someone to take over his work. He’s willing to part with the beloved store for a pretty sweet deal.

“If I want to borrow a phrase from the New York Lottery, I’d say all you need is a dollar and a dream,” Struminger said. “We’re asking only a dollar to buy the business.”

One dollar gets the new owner everything you see inside the Batesville Market. It may sound like a bargain, but buying this business comes with great responsibility.

“I’d like them to commit to keeping the business going and growing it,” Struminger said.

The current owner reopened the store three years ago. In the last six months, the Batesville Market quit losing money and turned a profit. Struminger said he accomplished what he set out to do, so he’s looking for a passionate person with a dream to keep the store open.

