Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police said a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two were shot Sunday while investigating reports of gunfire.
The chief said a suspect was taken into custody after an hours long standoff at a house in which shots were fired at a SWAT team and SWAT members returned fire.
No one was reported hurt during the standoff. Paul identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face.