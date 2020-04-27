Police: 1 officer dies, 2nd wounded in Louisiana shooting

Baton Rouge Police Department officers gather at the site of a shooting in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, April 26, 2020. The shooting has left one police officer dead and a wounded colleague fighting for life, authorities said, adding a suspect was in custody after an hourslong standoff at a home. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told The Advocate the officers were shot in the northern part of the city, and one of the officers later died. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Police said a shooting in the Louisiana capital of Baton Rouge has left a police officer dead and a second officer wounded and fighting for his life.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told media outlets the two were shot Sunday while investigating reports of gunfire.

The chief said a suspect was taken into custody after an hours long standoff at a house in which shots were fired at a SWAT team and SWAT members returned fire.

No one was reported hurt during the standoff. Paul identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ronnie Kato. The chief didn’t immediately say what charges Kato might face.