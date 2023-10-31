BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — While an alleged kidnapping on Halloween raised significant concern about trick-or-treaters from parents, Burkburnett police released an official statement on the events, hoping to dispel additional worry.

A child was taken from a Burkburnett residence on October 31, 2023, leading to much speculation about the safety of the child.

According to a statement released from the Burkburnett Police Department, however, this situation is “not being classified as a kidnapping by law enforcement” due to critical distinctions, but police officials said they are taking appropriate actions based on the situation’s circumstances.

Also, over the phone Halloween night, Captain Shane Culp with Burk PD told KFDX-3 News the mother involved in the case has the legal right to have the child.

Police officials asked that the public refrain from interfering or engaging in behaviors that could harm the integrity of the case, but they did emphasize that they are committed to ensuring the public’s wellbeing.

If you have any additional information regarding this case or others, please contact the Burkburnett Police Department at (940) 569-2231.