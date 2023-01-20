WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.

Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges.

A total of 12 drug related charges are now pending in the courts. His first arrest was in March 2021.

4 charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance were filed today, January 20.

Beginning in October, police say undercover officers began setting up buys of pills containing Fentanyl from Pardo at his house on 24th Street through his cell phone number that was posted on social media.

Buys were made on October 27, October 29, November 3, November 8, and on November 12 two officers made separate buys. On December 1 officers served a search warrant and took more pills.

In total, in the 6 undercover buys, officers obtained 41 pills. In all but one of the buys, officers say Pardo would come out of his house and make the transition with the officers in their cars. In one case, they said he left the pills in a mailbox because there were marked patrol cars at a neighbor’s home. Since March 2021 15 drug charges are listed in the jail log.