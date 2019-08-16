Breaking News
Report released in City Council ethics violation

Police find 3-year-old dead in car fire in Plainview

News
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) — The following is a news release from the Plainview Police Department.On 08/16/2019 at 245 PM the Plainview Police and Fire Department were dispatched to the 3600 BLK Olton Rd in reference to a car on fire. Officers arrived to find a 3-year-old child deceased in a car seat in the back of a silver-colored Chrysler. At the time of this incident, the child’s father was present and being detained for further investigation. The state Fire Marshall has been notified.

We will put out more information as it becomes available.

(This is a news release from Plainview Police Department)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News