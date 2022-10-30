WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls burglar with 25 arrests gets a new charge for allegedly stealing several items, including the kitchen sink.

Crawford

According to the arrest report, on Sept. 9, 2022, JMCP Property Investments called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a burglary at one of their rental properties on Avenue N.

The reporting person said on May 23, 2022, Billy Wayne Crawford was evicted from an apartment but re-entered the property and stole several items.

A witness, who lives in the same complex, said she knew Crawford was evicted and had no reason for being there. She said she saw Crawford coming in and out of the apartment carrying stolen property.

Crawford was positively identified from a photo lineup as the burglary suspect. The Items allegedly stolen included: kitchen appliances, cabinets, plumbing pipe, and the kitchen sink.

A warrant was issued, and police arrested Crawford on Friday. He is charged with Theft of Property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, Theft of Property over $2,500 and under $30,000, Burglary of a Habitation and drug possession charges. His bond was set at $62,004 by a judge,

The arrest report noted Crawford has been arrested several times for burglary, theft, and forgery.