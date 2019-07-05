Police identify juvenile who licked ice cream tub in viral video

OVERLAND PARK, KS – APRIL 21: Blue Bell Ice Cream is seen on shelves of an Overland Park grocery store prior to being removed on April 21, 2015 in Overland Park, Kansas. Blue Bell Creameries recalled all products following a Listeria contamination. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A viral video of a girl opening a container of Blue Bell, licking the ice cream and placing the container back in the freezer has been linked to a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas Blue Bell says.

Staff recognized the location in the video where the “malicious act of food tampering took place,” according to a statement on Blue Bell’s website.

Blue Bell inspected the freezer where the licking incident took place and said it believes it located the half gallon of Tin Roof that was “tampered with,” the statement said.

On Friday morning, police said they’ve identified the girl. She’s a juvenile from San Antonio. Because she’s a minor, her identity is protected under the Texas Family Code.

The case will be turned over to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Before it was known that she was a juvenile, Lufkin police said the suspect could face a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product. The charge comes with a two- to 20-year prison term and up to $10,000 in fines, according to Texas state penal code.

For more information click here.