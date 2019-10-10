Police: Indonesia’s security minister wounded in stabbing

News
Posted:

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Police say a knife-wielding man has wounded Indonesia’s security minister, a local police chief and another person in a western province.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said in a news conference Thursday that chief security minister Wiranto was wounded in the abdomen. Wiranto, who goes by one name, was flown to Jakarta and was in stable condition in a hospital.

Prasetyo said the man who attacked the security official during a visit in Banten province may have been exposed to the Islamic State group.

Prasetyo says the attacker also wounded a police chief who was about to greet Wiranto as the latter alighted from a car, along with a villager.

The attacker and a female companion were arrested.

