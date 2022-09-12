SAN ANGELO, Texas – (Update September 12, 2022, 10:25 a.m.) The San Angelo Independent School District says that an individual was taken into custody with connection to the social media threat that began Sunday evening.

(Original September 12, 2022, 8:33 a.m.) The San Angelo Police Department shared on their Facebook page that the department is investigating a threat made on Lake View High School via social media on Sunday, September 11th.

The post shares that the department is aware of the post circulating social media. The police say both SAPD and San Angelo ISD have both been notified of the post and are working together to address the issue.

Here is what SAPD said in their release:

The San Angelo Police Department has been made aware of a social media post that is being circulated with a potential threat to a local school. The SAPD and SAISD were notified regarding this post by the public and are currently working in conjunction with each other to address this issue. We appreciate being notified regarding the post and we would like to inform everyone that there is no need to further contact our Dispatch division in reference to it. Further information will be released at a later point in time as our investigation continues. SAISD also released information on the investigation on their website. According to the press release from the school district, administrators and district leaders began working along side SAPD to stop the threat and ensure safety for all kids.

The school says the alleged suspect will not be permitted on or near any SAISD schools, and both CHS and LVHS will have increased police presence today out of an abundance of caution.