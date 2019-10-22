Police: Masked man threatened schools to distract them from bank robbery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WESTMORELAND CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — North Huntingdon Township Police report the arrest of a masked man who left a threatening note leading to the evacuation of two schools.

34-year-old Luke Dell, of Beavercreek, Ohio was arrested for various charges including making terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and theft.

Police responded to a call on Monday, October 21, at Bob Evans where an “older man” was seen on camera leaving a note that said multiple bombs and active shooters were headed towards Jeannette High School and Norwin High School in Westmoreland County. Both schools were evacuated as a safety precaution.

When police traced back the license plate they saw on camera, it led to a home with a different car, missing its license plate. Police report Dell had stolen the license plate to put on his car.

After police tracked down the vehicle, Dell stated he was wearing a mask and would confess everything. He told police he had another note in his pocket that he was going to give to a bank in an attempt to rob them.

Police report that Dell explained the school threats were an attempt to distract police so he could rob two different banks in the Circleville area of North Huntingdon Township with the gun he had in the car. He then told officers that he talked himself out of trying to rob either bank.

Police filed charges against Dell on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Community Foundation celebrates 20 years of service"

Flu Shots and PCP's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Shots and PCP's"

Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials hope to keep school buses "the safest form of student transportation""

Vernon City Commission meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon City Commission meeting"

Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yoga enthusiasts stretch their way to a cure"

Best Buy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best Buy"

Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Longtime philanthropist Kay Dillard passes away"

Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeless man arrested after allegedly assaulting children with gun"

Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Excessive Force: Officer Resigns After Throwing 11-Year-Old To The Ground"

Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bizarre Escape: Man Steals Ambulance After Escaping Dog Cage"

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."