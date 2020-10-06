Police officer charged with murder in Wolfe City shooting, Rangers call actions ‘not objectionably reasonable’

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas police officer has been charged with murder after authorities say he opened fire on an unarmed man in Wolfe City Saturday night. Investigators said Shaun David Lucas is in custody and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Hunt County Jail.

Lucas responded to a disturbance call near the 100 block of Santa Fe street around 8:25 P.M. Upon arrival he came upon Jonathan Price, whose family says he was breaking up a fight.

Lucas attempted to detain Price, who walked away from the officer. Lucas then fired his taser at Price and eventually opened fire with his weapon. Price was pronounced dead at the Hunt Regional Hospital.

The Texas Rangers released the following statement on Price’s death, calling Lucas’ actions “unreasonable”:

At approximately 8:24 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2020, Wolfe City Police Officer Shaun Lucas responded to a disturbance call at the 100 block of Santa Fe Street for a possible fight in progress. Officer Lucas made contact with a man, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Price, who was reportedly involved in the disturbance. Officer Lucas attempted to detain Price, who resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. Officer Lucas deployed his TASER, followed by discharging his service weapon striking Price. EMS was notified and Price was transported to Hunt Regional Hospital, where he later died. The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable. The Texas Rangers have charged Officer Lucas with the offense of Murder and booked him into the Hunt County Jail. This investigation is being conducted by the Texas Rangers, with the cooperation of the Wolfe City Police Department and the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office. No additional information is being released at this time. Texas Rangers

Family and residents of Wolfe City gathered Monday night to honor the life of Price. He was considered to be a pillar in his community and an upstanding citizen by his peers.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more information.