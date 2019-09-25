Breaking News
Authorities release name of victim in Windthorst gas station explosion

Police say grandma murdered disabled grandson

FLORIDA (NBC NEWS) — An 87-year-old Florida grandmother is accused of killing her disabled, adult grandson.

Investigators believe the grandmother, thinking she was going to die soon, killed her grandson, worried about his future care.

Sunday, around noon, Bradenton police officers found 30-year-old Joel Parks dead after his sister discovered his body.

He lived with his grandmother, 87-year-old Lillian Parks, on the weekends and in a group home during the week, because he could not care for himself.

“She was concerned about her medical condition and was worried about who would be carrying for him in the event that she passed away,” said Bradenton Police Captain Brian Theirs.

