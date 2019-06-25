Police say man uses plunger in knife fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Clay County deputies arrested a Henrietta woman after she reportedly threatened a man with a knife while he defended himself with a toilet plunger.

Annemarie Bondurant, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence and had a bond set at $100,000.

Monday, a deputy reported he went to the house on South Crockett, and another woman in the house told him she was awakened by the man telling Bondurant to put the knife down and not to stab him.

The man told the deputy they had been arguing all day about some missing money.

He said she kicked him in the genitals so he retreated into the bathroom. He said then Bondurant grabbed a knife so he picked up the toilet plunger and used it to defend himself, then made it into the bedroom to call for help.

A deputy located a knife on the floor of the home.