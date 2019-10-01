Police searching for armed robbers targeting North Texas cell phone stores

(FOX News) — Police in several area cities are concerned about serial armed robbers who’ve been holding up cell phone stores.

In some cases, small children have been in the store when the guys with guns take over.

Surveillance video from an AT&T store in Euless shows two armed robbers in hoodies walk into the store with a gun pointed at customers and employees. According to the store’s district manager, the men demanded money from the safe and cell phones.

“They entered the store. A child was in there. They actually pointed a gun at one of the children in the store,” the store manager recalled. “They gathered phones. They gathered other merchandise and then they left the store.”

The video shows one child walk into the store at 9:52 a.m. Saturday along with two adults. One robber dressed in black waived a gun in the air and then ushered the family towards the back of the store.

Fort Worth police have the lead on the investigation after several AT&T and Sprint store hold-ups, including the Sprint store on Eastchase Parkway in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter says the two black males seen on surveillance cameras are possibly responsible for at least robberies dating back to July in Fort Worth, Euless, Arlington, Bedford, Hurst and Red Oak.

According to AT&T, the men have worn the same clothing in each armed robbery at their stores. One was dressed in black and the other was dressed in red. Police believe they are in their early to mid-20s, about 6 feet tall and have thin builds.