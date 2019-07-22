Police searching for man caught in stolen vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, along with Wichita Falls Police, DPS and the Texas Game Warden, are searching for a man allegedly spotted in a stolen vehicle.

The sighting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 2300 block of 10th Street near Polk.

That’s where Sheriff David Duke said a deputy saw a vehicle pull into a two-story apartment complex. The car was later identified as stolen out of Wichita Falls.

“The Wichita Falls Police Department and the sheriff’s office are, we have a lot of customers who live in this building so we are here quite frequently, so we understand how they operate. So we did search all of the apartments involved in this building, but we were unable to find the suspects involved in the stolen vehicle,” Duke said.

Duke also said a thin white male wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans got out of the car, however, when the deputy tried to approach the man had already ran off.

Duke said authorities have some leads on who the person might be. If you have any information about this, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888.