Police: woman rammed other woman’s car four times, then ran into woman fleeing up stairs.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is arrested after police officers said she used her car to ram another woman’s car, and then ran into the victim as she tried to run up some stairs at a bar.

Police officers were sent to the Haystack bar on Scott Avenue at around 9 p.m. Thursday night, Feb. 11, after calls about a large fight and a woman running into cars and people with her car.

When they arrived, they found a victim with a swollen leg, who said Jequavia Pool, 24, had become angry with her about another person, and drove her car into the victim’s car, and when the victim tried to go up some stairs, pool drove into the stairs and hit her right leg.

A witness told police officers Pool drove her Hyundai Elantra into the victim’s car about four times and saw her drive up the steps.

Police officers found pieces from the suspect’s car and also a license plate.

They went to the address for that registration and said they found Pool sitting in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Elantra, and it had heavy damage to the front end.