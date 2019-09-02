2 senior conservative politicians in Spain to face judge

Political News
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has summoned two former senior members of the conservative Popular Party to answer questions about suspected corruption.

Esperanza Aguirre and Cristina Cifuentes, both former Madrid regional presidents for the party, are due in court next month as part of a judicial investigation into suspected illegal political financing.

The judge will decide after questioning the pair whether they should go to trial.

Spanish private news agency Europa Press reports Monday that Aguirre and Cifuentes are suspected of being present at key meetings where allegedly illegal payments from private companies was discussed.

The judge’s decision is another blow for the Popular Party, which lost power last year in a parliamentary no-confidence vote after being engulfed in a damaging political corruption scandal, as Spain prepares for a possible election.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

old car seat deal

Thumbnail for the video titled "old car seat deal"

United airlines cancellations

Thumbnail for the video titled "United airlines cancellations"

Dallas officer dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dallas officer dies"

133 lbs of marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "133 lbs of marijuana"

Real ID

Thumbnail for the video titled "Real ID"

ATM 50 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "ATM 50 anniversary"

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News