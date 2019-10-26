3 GOP challengers take roadshow to pro-Trump Tennessee

Bill Weld, Mark Sanford, Joe Walsh

Republican presidential candidates Bill Weld, left, Mark Sanford and Joe Walsh, right, take part in a forum at Politicon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Republican longshots challenging President Donald Trump in 2020 made a roadshow stop in the liberal-leaning capital of pro-Trump Tennessee.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois drew a sparse crowd Saturday at the Politicon conference in Nashville. The event attracted several hundred people in a room with more than 2,000 seats.

The three disagreed on the impeachment inquiry. Weld and Walsh expressed support for impeachment. Sanford said a censure could be a better option, contending that a likely acquittal in the GOP-led Senate could benefit Trump politically.

Each is opposing decisions by several states to cancel 2020 GOP presidential primaries, a move that’s not unusual for the party of the White House incumbent seeking reelection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

